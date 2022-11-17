Do steel plates on the road damage your car? Experts explain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are steel plates on the road in nearly 300 project locations across metro Nashville, according to NDOT.

The plates are all listed through Metro’s Right-of-Way Permitting Division. This list is updated daily based on new excavation permits that require the plates on the roads.

WSMV4 talked to the owner of Childress Collision Center on 8th Avenue, who said the plates can damage vehicles just like speed bumps or potholes.

“Your suspension parts are made to absorb impact, but you’re definitely shortening the life of them by hitting these,” Charles Childress said, “You can bend suspension parts, and bend wheels.”

Wally Dietz, Metro Government Director of Law, said over the past three years, Metro has not paid any claims relating to metal plates on the road. He said there were instances where drivers complained about damage to tires from metal plates, but they found in those cases, Metro did not place the plates on the roads.

The steel plates are engineered for size and thickness based on the size of the excavation and are context-specific, according to Cortney Stone with NDOT.

She said NDOT permit inspectors check the steel plates in their area every day to make sure they have not moved and are not a safety hazard to drive over. How long a plate stays in the road depends on the type of construction and utility excavation, Stone said.

Meanwhile, Childress said the auto shop is booked for repairs through February. He said this is because there are lots of accidents.

“Some of it could be from people having to slow down due to the metal plates in the road,” Childress said.

He said the best way to avoid wear and tear on vehicles driving over the plates is to take it slow.

“Every time you rotate and balance your tires, I would have the alignment checked,” Childress said.

NDOT said drivers who do have any concerns or see issues with steel plates in the road can contact hub Nashville.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.