Davidson Co. residents look to Metro Action Commission to help with rent, utility assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Davidson County residents have applied for utilities and rental assistance through Metro Action Commission this application season.

Metro Action Commission, also known as MAC, has facilities that meet the income requirements with things like electricity, water, rent, and mortgage bills.

“Definitely the inflation, the rising costs in a lot of things such as food and gas and things of that nature that really impact the families and the individuals that we serve,” said Lisa McCrady, in a video conference interview with WSMV 4.

McCrady, the Director of Communications of Metro Action Commission, said many of their customers are working everyday jobs, have a budget, and when things change it causes a ripple effect in their finances that are already in a tight spot.

“It impacts everything so if you have a higher cost in food or childcare or transportation costs if anything rises it has an impact on other things that families and individuals have to take care of in their household,” said McCrady.

MAC applications for assistance opened in October and were extended until September 2023. So far, they’ve received an increased number of applicants.

The agency helps with natural gas, electricity, and water, including rental and mortgage assistance.

“We’re already at about two thousand applications received for all of the programs that we provide. The majority of them are requests for utility assistance,” said McCrady.

McCrady says in a typical year they serve between five to six thousand families in a year of the program’s application. So far, they’ve received between five to six hundred applications during this new application period--attributed to the cold weather and the need for families to stay warm.

They’re on track to even possibly exceed that number as more people struggle this year to pay bills.

“We want applicants if you know you’re eligible if you’re within that income gap guideline. We want you to come in or go ahead and start your application and go ahead start your application so that you won’t be in jeopardy of getting your utilities disconnected,” McCrady said.

Metro Action Commission receives its funding for rental and utility assistance through the Low-Income Low Energy Assistance Funding. For energy assistance, applicants can apply in person at 800 2nd Avenue North Nashville, TN 37201, or online at www.thosolutions.com/tnonlineapplication/.

