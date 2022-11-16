Titans, Mayor Cooper announce $15M donation for Nashville high school athletic programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville high schools are receiving a special boost to their athletic programs on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Titans, alongside Mayor John Cooper and other financial institutions, have earmarked $15 million to go toward new athletic facilities at each of Metro Nashville’s high schools. The money will be evenly distributed to each school for their programs.

The Titans are donating $5 million of that donation, in partnership with Metro Nashville Public Schools and their ONE Community initiative. This agreement with MNPS includes a commitment to the Academies of Nashville, which is a college preparatory program for students but will also provide career experience at Nissan Stadium.

“We are so grateful to the Titans for the huge investments they’re making in our students and schools,” MNPS Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said. “The ONE Community partnership will have a positive long-term impact on our students as they prepare for college and career opportunities in academics, athletics, and other areas, giving them another great springboard to success.”

Students at the Titans training facility. (Titans)

