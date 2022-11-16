Tennessee AG investigating Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift presale issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says he’s concerned about consumer complaints related to Ticketmaster’s presale of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert tickets.

In a video press conference Wednesday, Skrmetti said he is launching an anti-trust investigation into Ticketmaster after his office received numerous complaints following Tuesday’s presale debacle. There have been no allegations of misconduct at the time, he said, but added it is his job to investigate consumer complaints.

“He and his Consumer Protection team will use every tool to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated,” a media release from Skrmetti’s office said.

Skrmetti said Wednesday the scope of his investigation would include figuring out what Ticketmaster promised customers and whether they delivered on the promise. Additionally, Skrmetti said he wants to investigate complaints regarding Ticketmaster’s alleged “severe lack of consumer support” during the concert ticket presale.

Skrmetti is also concerned about Ticketmaster profiting twice off the tickets. Ticketmaster sells the tickets but also facilitates resale. Some “scalpers” are reselling tickets through Ticketmaster for thousands of dollars, Skrmetti said.

“We want to make sure there are no issues here that merit legal response,” Skrmetti said.

Ticketmaster said Tuesday “unprecedented demand” had led to issues with its service as Taylor Swift fans flocked to its site for access to a presale.

In an update on Twitter, the ticket sales giant said millions had logged on. It asked people who were already in queues to “hang tight” as they process sales.

Many fans posted to social media after the presale ended expressing disappointment after not getting tickets despite waiting in a queue for hours.

Taylor Swift is set to perform in Nashville at Nissan Stadium May 5-8. Swift’s The Eras Tour begins in Glendale, Arizona on March 17.

