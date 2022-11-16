Teenager charged in deadly Clarksville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. about the shooting. A short time later a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim. 19-year-old Emmanuel Allen was then air-lifted to a Nashville hospital for treatment, where he later died.

CPD’s homicide unit arrested 18-year-old William Brown and charged him with criminal homicide. A 15-year-old was also arrested in the shooting and charges are pending. Detectives have determined the shooting to be targeted, as the occupants of both vehicles knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with additional information or footage of a blue Nissan Versa using a spare tire on the right rear side to contact them immediately. The vehicle was seized on Tuesday and believed to be involved in the shooting.

Blue Nissan Versa involved in a deadly shooting in Clarksville on November 15. (CPD)

Police closed Pine Mountain Road near the intersection of Woodbridge Drive on Wednesday afternoon for the investigation.

The shooting occurred near Kenwood Elementary, but there was no threat to the school or nearby Kenwood Middle or Kenwood High, according to police.

