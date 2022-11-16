Taylor Swift tour ticket presale pause causes major buzz in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Taylor Swift Eras Tour presale tickets caused a lot of buzz around town and on social media on Tuesday, but as fans flocked to the Ticketmaster website, many were put on pause.

Whether you know her as America’s Sweetheart, Tay Tay or Miss Americana, the name Taylor Swift certainly rings bells across the country.

“I am a big fan. I remember making up dances in middle school to her old albums,” Nicole Melby said.

Melby has been a fan for years, so purchasing a ticket to the upcoming show was a no-brainer. She even hopped on a laptop at work for the ticket presale on Ticketmaster.

“Probably like two or three minutes of being in the queue, it said it was temporarily paused. No one really knew what was going on,” Melby said.

She sat with the notification for hours, but she wasn’t the only one. People all over the country experienced the same pause.

Ticketmaster even tweeted a few updates to reassure fans.

The latest tweet as of 1 p.m. said, “To provide a smooth experience for cardholders and address the historic demand for tickets, Capital One Cardholder Presale has been rescheduled to Wednesday, 11/16 at 2 p.m. local venue time for all shows. Rescheduling will not impact ticket availability for Capital One cardholders.”

“We are obviously so excited for Miss Queen Taylor to come to Nissan Stadium not once, not twice, but three times,” Ashlee Stokely, Vice President of Stadium and Events at Nissan Stadium, said.

According to Stokely the high demand was there in the beginning when the show was first announced.

“We all knew it was going to be a big show, but when the verified fan numbers started to come in, and all the people that were trying to register on Ticketmaster to come to the show, between the promoter and ourselves, we knew this was going to be more than one night,” Stokely said.

With three shows scheduled in Nashville the weekend of Cinco de Mayo, fans like Melby have high hopes.

“I’ve seen her in Chicago a couple times, so it would be fun to see her in Nashville, her home city,” Melby said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.