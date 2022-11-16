Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said.

Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate weigh station in Knox County during the night.

Police will charge Izaguerra-Montoya with the murder of Santos Reynario Ramirez-Martinez, 42, at a construction site at 5833 Nolensville Pike.

Police said Izaguerra-Montoya arrived at the construction site just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on his off day. Ramirez-Martinez was working on the fourth floor of the building when a witness heard several gunshots and saw Izaguerra-Montoya running away.

Detectives obtained information about Izaguerra-Montoya and his white GMC pickup truck. The detail was relayed to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, resulting in the overnight arrest, according to police.

Izaguerra-Montoya will be formally charged with criminal homicide when he is returned to Nashville.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.