Nashville Chamber of Commerce announces support of new Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Board of Directors at the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce have announced support of Mayor John Cooper’s Tennessee Titans stadium proposal.

“After reviewing all publicly available information and conducting an independent study, the board concluded the current domed stadium proposal was the best option for Nashville taxpayers,” the Chamber said in a media release.

The proposal, brought by Cooper and the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 17, would relieve a multibillion-dollar burden on metro taxpayers, the media release said.

“For 25 years, the Tennessee Titans have played a key role in creating economic and job growth while increasing tourism and investment in middle Tennessee,” said Ralph Schulz, the chamber’s president and CEO, in a statement. “The current stadium proposal guarantees this continued investment in our region while placing the least burden on Nashville taxpayers.”

“After reviewing all publicly available information and conducting an independent study of the Mayor’s proposal, the board found the current stadium proposal was the best move for the city and its taxpayers,” said chamber chairman Bob Higgins. “By shifting a nearly $2 (billion) burden from the city’s general fund, Nashville taxpayers will benefit from this increased investment into our regional economy.”

The Titans are hopeful the new stadium will be completed by 2026 regular season opener.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.