Metropolitan Trustee says $6 million available for property owners in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More people in Davidson County have paid their property taxes year-to-date, but there are still millions of dollars in relief out there, just waiting for people to use it.

The Metropolitan Trustee said property taxes are 2.5% higher than in 2021, but their office has been working to reach people who qualify for tax relief and might not even know it.

“I’m just a neighbor,” said Ruby Baker, a Bordeaux Hills resident.

Baker said that once she heard about the program she decided to take advantage of it.

In Davidson County, there is more than $6 million set aside as relief for taxpayers and much of it has been unclaimed.

“It’s very important for us during this time of inflation and that they have access to the resources that are available to them,” said Erica Gilmore, a Metropolitan Trustee.

The office of the Trustee went to Joelton on Tuesday for tax relief information and a sign-up session. At the session, they discussed tax relief and freeze programs for seniors and the disabled and homeowner assistance programs.

“They’ve paid their dues to, you know, society. They don’t have to worry about medicine or hospitals and just making those tough choices of whether to get something to eat or not,” Gilmore said.

Baker has been one of many benefitting from some of the Metro Development and Housing Agency funds.

“My light bill went from over $400 down to $200,” Baker said. “I was thankful and dancing in my house with my hot chocolate.”

Baker said she was at the meeting as the president of her residential association in Bordeaux. She said she wanted to spread the news to her neighbors too.

“You may qualify for the program,” Baker said. “Don’t let anybody else tell you don’t, just check into it for yourself. I did.”

For those that are interested, there are certain conditions that people have to meet to sign up for the programs. To find out more click here.

