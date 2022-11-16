Metro Social Services to open cold weather shelter Wednesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Social Services announced they will be providing a place for those needing shelter as temperatures reach below freezing.

The Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will open Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. and will remain open for 12 hours. Transportation to the shelter will be made available.

Outreach workers will pick up those needing transportation from several locations across the Nashville area. The individuals will be dropped off to catch vans that go directly to WeGo Central. From there, they will be able to ride a bus that will take them directly to the shelter.

Transportation will be provided from 7 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Metro Social Services provided an infographic for those needing transportation to the shelter. (Metro Social Services)

Metro’s Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will be located at 3230 Brick Church Pike, Nashville, TN 37207 and is open to men, women, couples, and people with pets.

Those needing shelter are asked to first go to the Room In the Inn and the Nashville Rescue Mission.

