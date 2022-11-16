Mayor gives statement after Metro Council approves $50 million for affordable housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Metro Council approved $50 million for affordable housing.

The council approved $30 million from the American Rescue Plan and $20 million from the Barnes Fund to create affordable housing units.

In total that will create around 762 new affordable units.

According to Mayor John Cooper, since taking office, Metro has increased its investment in affordable housing by more than five times and added new tools to accelerate new units coming online like the Mixed Income PILOT that will deliver more than 420 units in its first year of funding.

“Getting housing right is essential. Nashvillians must be able to afford to live, work, and raise a family here, and we are addressing the urgent need to create and preserve affordable housing units head on...Just recently, Council also approved using the Convention Center’s $14.3 million payment in lieu of taxes as a primary source of funding for the Barnes Fund, which makes good on the long-standing community request for dedicated revenue for affordable housing. There’s much more work to be done, and I appreciate Council Members’ passion and commitment to this critical issue facing residents.”

