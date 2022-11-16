Gas buildup likely cause for food truck explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a food truck exploded in Clarksville, the truck’s owner has a warning for you, telling WSMV4 how she nearly lost her life on Friday night and the damages she’s facing.

Moments after serving food a wedding in East Nashville, Marisa LaRocco said her food truck exploded into dozens of pieces, something firefighters called a freak accident.

For more than three years, LaRocco has sold tamales from her food truck in East Nashville at dozens of events.

“I December 2020, I sold 2,500 tamales in a day,” LaRocco said.

After catering a wedding on Friday night, she said everything changed.

“It really sucks,” LaRocco said. “We get home around 12:30 and at 12:45 you just hear this big explosion,” LaRocco said.

Within seconds she said her Clarksville home shook and windows shattered.

“It felt like a car drove into our house,” LaRocco said.

When she ran outside, her Saguaro Shack food truck had exploded into dozens of pieces, shattering both her home and her neighbor’s windows.

“Luckily none of our propane tanks exploded or the fire department said we would be dead and not have a house,” LaRocco said.

With both 67-pound propane tanks still in task, firefighters told LaRocco they couldn’t find a direct cause but said the explosion was likely related to a buildup of gas, something a detector would have picked up on.

“But Nashville doesn’t require it,” LaRocco said.

Now she is urging everyone with a food truck to get a gas detector.

“Get a detector. It’s like $20 off of Amazon. It will save you a lot of grief,” she said.

Grief LaRocco said she is now working to overcome.

“I have a great community and a great family to help me out through this,” LaRocco said.

She said in the coming weeks she will open a popshop at Otto’s bar on Charlotte Pike, working to bounce back.

the end of an era 🥹 RIP the food truck 🌵

