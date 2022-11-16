First Alert Forecast: Cold and Dry with some Afternoon Sunshine

A cold start to our Wednesday with many of us waking up in the 30s as we’re stepping out the door this morning.

Today will be a dry day as morning clouds slowly break for some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will, once again, stall out in the 40s this afternoon.

Tonight is going to be frigid with lows dropping into the 20s across the Mid State under a mostly clear sky.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with temperatures climbing only to the mid-40s in the afternoon.

Temperatures fall into the 20s again tomorrow night and Friday we’ll see a good amount of sun with highs in the mid-40s.

A few spots may drop into the teens Friday night and then Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny but with temperatures staying in the 40s again.

Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 40s and some spots may not even escape the 30s during the day.

We’ll look to warm things up early next week with temperatures back in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

