First Alert Forecast: Cold and Dry with some Afternoon Sunshine

After thick morning clouds dominated the area, expect a bit more sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will once again, rise into the 40s this afternoon. By this evening, another batch of clouds will make their way into the area as a weak disturbance moves through. With this disturbance passing through, flurries will be possible mainly on the TN and KY Stateline, but no accumulation is expected.

Tonight is going to be frigid with lows dropping into the 20s across the Mid State after the disturbance passes through and skies clear out. It will be a frigid start to the morning, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with temperatures climbing only to the mid-40s in the afternoon.

Temperatures fall into the 20s again tomorrow night and Friday we’ll see a good amount of sun with highs in the mid-40s. Some typically cooler spots may drop into the teens Friday night which means it could be the coldest night of the season so far. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny but with temperatures staying in the 40s again.

Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 40s and some spots may not even escape the 30s during the day.

Temperatures may finally rise into the 50s on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Although this is still seasonably cool, it’s at least slightly closer to our average temperatures for this time of the year.

