First Alert Forecast: Bitterly Cold Nights Ahead

The next several nights will be some of the coldest of the season so far. Be sure to drip or wrap uninsulated pipes. Ensure pets have a warm place to sleep. Use extreme caution with space heaters and remember to never leave one unattended while it’s running.

Tonight, a few clouds will slide through. A snow flurry or two will be possible along the TN/KY line, but there won’t be any accumulation.

Thursday will turn sunny and stay chilly.

A few more clouds are likely Friday into Saturday. We can’t rule out a flurry or two during that time as well, but because the air is so dry, most areas won’t experience that.

Sunday will likely be the coldest day of the next seven.

Milder air will begin to develop Monday afternoon as a few clouds return.

A few more clouds on Tuesday may shake loose an isolated shower for some.

Count on a few light showers Wednesday, but just here and there. We’ll have highs in the low 60s then under a variably cloudy sky.

Similar temperatures are expected on Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving is likely to be mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.