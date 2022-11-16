2 Ezell-Harding students arrested after false report, gun found in backpack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Ezell-Harding Christian School students face separate charges after a 15-year-old female allegedly reported to school officials she was receiving threatening texts, Metro Police said Wednesday.

Police said the female reported she was receiving threatening texts. During the school’s implementation of the school’s safety plan due to the reported threats, a pistol was found in the backpack of a 16-year-old male. He is charged with unlawful gun possession on school property.

The female student is charged with filing a false report.

