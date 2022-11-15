Why a Taser didn’t stop man charging at officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer shot and killed a man on River Road Pike in northwest Nashville on Saturday night.

Metro Police said officers tried to use a Taser to stop 64-year-old Dandron Brown, but it didn’t stop him from charging at officers with knives.

Police said there could be multiple reasons why the taser didn’t work.

It could depend on how obese a person is. They said Brown’s movements and his coat stopped the Taser from hitting his skin.

Ken Alexandrow, owner of AGAPE Tactical, was a Metro Police officer for 26 years. He said the reason the Taser didn’t work on Brown is his unzipped coat.

“If the subject’s coat was open and the barbs hit the coat, and the coat was against his body, it’s likely that it was far enough away that it wasn’t going to make contact,” Alexandrow said. “It’s ineffective when one of the probes doesn’t make connection or, depending on the subject, if they got heavy clothing on, or maybe an obese person, because it works on the muscle groups of the body.”

In the past, Alexandrow said Tasers were 80% effective. Now, he said, that number is down to 65%.

A Taser works when two probes, fired from the device, attached to a person. The two probes create an electrical circuit that can shock a person for five to 30 seconds.

“It locks the muscles down and flexes them 19 times per second,” Alexandrow said.

He said it’s a lot and it’s exhausting, but it lessens injuries for all people involved.

However, if it doesn’t work, like in Brown’s case, he said officers must use their own judgment.

“If the Taser does not do the job it’s supposed to and the subject charges officers, then the lethal force option has to be used,” Alexandrow said.

Metro Police got 1,400 new Tasers this year. They said those were used by officers in this incident.

