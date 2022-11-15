Tractor-trailer burns in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Overnight fire crews in Smyrna responded to a tractor-trailer on fire early Tuesday morning.

According to Smyrna Fire, a semi-truck caught fire in the 500 block of Enon Springs Road East. Photos from the scene show the truck cab completely destroyed by the flames.

Smyrna Fire said the driver made it out safely. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Semi-truck on fire in Smyrna. (SFD)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.