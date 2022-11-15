Titans announce ONE Community partner agreement with Metro Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans announced details of its community partner agreement with Metro Nashville Public Schools as part of its recently announced ONE Community platform.

The partnership features support for both Metro Schools academics and athletics through programmatic and financial commitments.

The partnership focuses support on four key areas: the Academies of Nashville, Metro Nashville Public Schools athletics, literacy initiatives and promotional opportunities on the Titans’ owned platforms.

“The students attending our Metro Nashville Public Schools are tomorrow’s leaders, and it is clear to us that Dr. (Adrienne) Battle and her team are preparing them for a bright future,” Titans Senior Vice President of business Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Adolpho Birch said in a news release. “We are excited to strengthen our long-standing relationship with MNPS and look forward to supporting its efforts through ONE Community.”

As part of the agreement, the Titans will become a partner of the Academies of Nashville, a transformational high school model that provides students with college and career prep experiences. The Titans will join an existing Academy or create a new program allowing students to gain career experience at Nissan Stadium and will also offer opportunities to its corporate partners to get engaged in the program.

The Titans will also expand its participation in Metro Schools’ athletics through a series of initiatives including the highly popular Friday Night Lights, NFL Play 60 and Fuel Up to Play 60 programs. As announced earlier this year, the Titans are expanding the Girls Flag Football league to Metro Schools high schools in Spring 2023, bringing young women closer to the sport and potential career opportunities.

In addition, the Titans will make a donation of $5 million over five years to support Metro Nashville Public Schools athletics.

“We are so grateful to the titans for the huge investments they’re marking in our students and schools,” Metro Nashville Public Schools Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said in a news release. “The ONE Community partnership will have a positive long-term impact on our students as they prepare for college and career opportunities in academics, athletics and other areas, giving them another great springboard to success.”

Other elements of the agreement include:

Support of literacy programs such as the Regional Scripps Spelling Bee, reading opportunities for students with Titans players and staff, book drives and donations, and other initiatives that promote reading and literacy skills among MNPS students.

Promotion of MNPS educators, students and programming through sponsorship of the Celebration of Schools and Students, opportunities for complimentary game tickets, game day spotlights, and attendance perks for students with exemplary attendance records.

