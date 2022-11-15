Take a look inside Noelle Hotel’s pop-up Christmas bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Christmas spirit is alive and well inside a Nashville hotel.

Clark Griswold and family are on the guest list inside the Christmas Vacation Pop-up Hidden Bar at the Noelle Hotel, located at 200 4th Ave. N.

WSMV’s Terry Bulger got an inside look at the bar Tuesday morning. In the video above, he shows you what you can see if you find your way in.

