Shelters gear up for the cold season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures have fallen and homeless shelters are gearing up for the colder seasons.

“We want people to come out of the cold. We don’t want them out on the streets,” Cheryl Chunn, Vice President of Development at Nashville Rescue Mission, said.

When low temperatures swept across the area Friday night, the Nashville Rescue Mission noticed a 10% increase as groups conducted the Cold Patrol.

“There are four or five agencies that actually go out and ask people if they would like to come in,” Chunn said. “The fact that there are more agencies helping to bring people here, we know we will see more.”

Overall, the Mission has noticed two populations with major spikes, which includes both families and youth.

“Year-over-year we have seen about a 600% increase,” Chunn said. “We believe it has to do with some of the non-profit agencies changing their focus.”

Over at the Room In the Inn, the winter shelter program has already kicked off for the season.

“We’re excited to be growing again. We have around a hundred congregations who are going to be hosting guests and anticipate to offer 15,000 beds this year,” Room In the Inn Community Development Director Melanie Ober said.

According to Ober, when temperatures drop, they too see an uptick in numbers, not just at night but also during the day. When it comes to donations, coats are a big need.

“When you have to carry all of your belongings all the time, it is hard to maintain,” Ober said. “You will need another jacket when the temperatures drop again and that is something we want to plan ahead for.”

For more on volunteering and donations, email info@roomintheinn.org.

Click for information on how to get involved with the Nashville Rescue Mission.

