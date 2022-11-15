Shelbyville nurse accused of abusing, neglecting elderly patients

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – A licensed practical nurse accused of neglecting and abusing elderly patients at an assisted living facility in Bedford County was arrested last week.

Cody Andrew Prestwood, 34, is charged with two counts of aggravated abuse of an elderly adult, two counts of neglect of an elderly adult and one count of abuse of the elderly.

An investigation into the alleged abuse started in January after a tip by Adult Protective Services. During the investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents identified Prestwood as the individual responsible for the alleged abuse, authorities said.

The investigation revealed “from December 2021 and through August 2022, Prestwood failed on multiple occasions to document … incidents and failed to seek proper treatment for the individuals involved,” according to a TBI media release.

Prestwood’s arrest comes after an investigation by special agents with the TBI Medicaid Fraud Control Division, alongside other agencies. He was booked into the Bedford County jail on a $250,000 bond.

