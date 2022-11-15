Pawn shop owner/operator arrested after 10-month police investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The owner/operator of a Nashville pawn shop and another man was arrested on Tuesday following a 10-month investigation by Metro Police Fraud Unit detectives.

The investigation showed that Music City Pawn owner/operator Damon Holland, 52, and John Barker, 38, were arrested for knowingly buying and selling stolen merchandise at three locations in Nashville and one in Franklin, police announced at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

The investigation began after Home Depot loss prevention personnel notified Metro Police’s Pawn Unit that Music City Pawn shops were selling a high volume of merchandise on its eBay store. Many of the items were new, in-box tools. Holland purchased such items from Barker, who police said was a habitual shoplifter.

MNPD says it’s been a 10 month investigation into Music City Pawn shop.

They expect to seize about 1500 to 2000 items today. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/4cT49pz6zx — Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) November 15, 2022

“Prices today are high enough without Nashvillians having to pay more because of stealing from retailers,” Metro Police Chief John Drake said. “Today’s investigation, which involves the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise, is attempting to greatly reduce the market for stolen goods.”

Officers on Tuesday morning simultaneously entered all three Nashville Music City Pawn locations at 2638 Nolensville Pike, 3041 Dickerson Pike, and 3930 Lebanon Pike and are in the process of seizing merchandise that appears to be new/stolen.

Police said Holland conducted business from the Franklin location. Franklin Police Department officers assisted in the investigation. Holland is charged with three counts of money laundering in Williamson County and one count of organized retail crime in Davidson County. Barker is charged with three counts of theft in Davidson County.

Metro police bringing out items from Music City Pawn shop.



Police say the investigation into this place started when a major hardware company found out their items were online without their permission.



I’ll have more details on @WSMV pic.twitter.com/hQVBn3PeBX — Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) November 15, 2022

