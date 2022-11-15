Oldest tree at Vanderbilt dies

The Bicentennial Oak was the most famous tree on the Vanderbilt campus.
The Bicentennial Oak was the most famous tree on the Vanderbilt campus.(Vanderbilt University)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The oldest tree on Vanderbilt University’s campus has died.

Vanderbilt announced Tuesday morning the Vanderbilt Bicentennial Oak “sadly succumbed to age-related decay” over the weekend.

“The Bicentennial Oak was undoubtedly the most famous tree on the Vanderbilt campus. Recognized as a landmark tree by the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council, it was the oldest tree on campus, estimated to be at least 250 years old,” a statement from Vanderbilt says. “It predated the university and possibly even the American Revolution.

Vanderbilt staff will plan in the coming months what is next for the location of where the Bicentennial Oak stood. Staff will also plan how to memorialize the tree’s place in Vanderbilt’s history.

Usable wood from the tree is being collected for possible future reuse, the university said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Thanksgiving turkey
Nashville Fire urges kitchen safety ahead of Thanksgiving
James Conway and Devaunte Hill are charged with killing Caitlyn Kaufman in 2020.
LIVE: Men charged with murdering nurse in 2020 appear in court
WSMV Vanderbilt incident
Man arrested for exposing himself to Vanderbilt student
WSMV news flash
Tuesday morning News Update