Oldest tree at Vanderbilt dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The oldest tree on Vanderbilt University’s campus has died.

Vanderbilt announced Tuesday morning the Vanderbilt Bicentennial Oak “sadly succumbed to age-related decay” over the weekend.

“The Bicentennial Oak was undoubtedly the most famous tree on the Vanderbilt campus. Recognized as a landmark tree by the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council, it was the oldest tree on campus, estimated to be at least 250 years old,” a statement from Vanderbilt says. “It predated the university and possibly even the American Revolution.

Vanderbilt staff will plan in the coming months what is next for the location of where the Bicentennial Oak stood. Staff will also plan how to memorialize the tree’s place in Vanderbilt’s history.

Usable wood from the tree is being collected for possible future reuse, the university said.

