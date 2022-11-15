Nashville Fire demonstrates dangers of cooking as holidays approach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thanksgiving preparations are underway, and the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) is reminding people of the dangers this time of the year brings.

Thanksgiving is the most likely day for home cooking fires, followed by the day before Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Christmas Eve.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports an average of 1,800 cooking fires every Thanksgiving Day, about four times as many fires as the rest of the year.

Deep frying is one of the most dangerous ways to cook a turkey, and if you’re in a rush and forget to completely thaw the turkey, the deep fryer can erupt in flame.

“Obviously when the turkey is frozen, that’s water, and when water and oil mix…they don’t like each other,” explained commander Scott Lively. “…they don’t play well together so it gets very volatile so take your time, plan, measure your oil, a proper sized pot.”

The Nashville Fire Department has some tips for staying safe in the kitchen this holiday season.

Before frying a turkey this holiday season, make sure to set up the deep fryer at least 25 feet away from your house.

Fire is also urging everyone to start thawing the turkey 5 days in advance. If the turkey does catch fire, get away from the flames right away.

“Call us, we will be there in just a couple of minutes. We see burns when people try to take care of these situations themselves and they’re not trained to do that. They panic,” Lively said. “Plus, people tend to think to knock the pots over when they see it flaming thinking that will help put the situation out and that just makes it worse.”

Other ways to reduce the risk of fire include staying in the kitchen when you are cooking food on the stovetop and making sure your smoke alarms work.

