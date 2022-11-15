Metro Police investigating after 19-year-old shot, killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Nashville.

Terriana Johnson was shot and killed at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North just before 7 p.m. Monday night, police said. Johnson was taken to St. Thomas Midtown, where she died.

Witnesses did not know who was responsible for the shooting but said it happened in front of MLK High School. Other witnesses said two females were fighting in the parking lot, police said, when a small crowd surrounded them, and a man fired several rounds into the air and then into the group.

The suspect reportedly left in a dark colored sedan as he continued to fire rounds at another group, police said.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

