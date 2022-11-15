Men charged with murdering nurse in 2020 expected in court

James Conway and Devaunte Hill are charged with killing Caitlyn Kaufman in 2020.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Devaunte Hill and James Conway, the two men accused of murdering Caitlyn Kaufman while she was driving to work on I-440 in 2020, could be in court on Tuesday.

Kaufman was a nurse at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital at the time and both men are believed to encountered her while driving on the interstate and the shooting was the result of road rage.

Both men are expected in court on Tuesday for a motion hearing before Judge Angelita Dalton.

