LIVE: Men charged with murdering nurse in 2020 appear in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Devaunte Hill and James Conway, the two men accused of murdering Caitlyn Kaufman while she was driving to work on I-440 in 2020, could be in court on Tuesday.

Both men are expected in court on Tuesday for a motion hearing before Judge Angelita Dalton.

Kaufman was a nurse at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital at the time and both men encountered her while driving on the interstate on December 3, 2020. A witness testified that Kaufman cut them off and the shooting was the result of road rage.

Hill was arrested six days after the shooting and investigators took Cowan into custody more than a month later. Metro Police said they recovered two pistols from Cowan’s car after his arrest.

Hill appeared in April to request a release on bond and 15 months in prison. His father, Freddie Smith Jr., testified before the court in his son’s defense, but bail was denied based on Hill’s violent criminal record.

