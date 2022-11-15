Man shot, paralyzed after road rage incident in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been paralyzed from the waist down after a road rage shooting incident in Clarksville.

According to Clarksville police, the man was shot in the side while driving on Wild Fern Lane on Monday, Nov. 7. The man continued to drive the car after he had been shot and eventually ran into the front porch of a nearby home. No one in the house was injured.

The man was air-lifted to a hospital in Nashville where he was treated for his injuries.

The suspects were reportedly driving a tan or bronze Ford Taurus with dark-tinted windows. A woman was driving the vehicle with a male passenger, who police believe is the one who fired the shots. The male passenger is described as having short dreads.

Police are asking anyone in the immediate area of Wild Fern Lane, Tobacco Road and Sandburg Drive to review their security cameras for any activity.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please call (931) 648-0656.

