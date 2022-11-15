Man shot, paralyzed after road rage incident in Clarksville; suspect in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been paralyzed from the waist down after a road rage shooting incident in Clarksville.

According to Clarksville police, the man was shot in the side while driving on Wild Fern Lane on Monday, Nov. 7. The man continued to drive the car after he had been shot and eventually ran into the front porch of a nearby home. No one in the house was injured.

The man was air-lifted to a hospital in Nashville where he was treated for his injuries.

The suspects were reportedly driving a tan or bronze Ford Taurus with dark-tinted windows. The woman driving the vehicle, identified by police as 19-year-old Alexis Lahne Watkins, was arrested Dec. 1, after an extensive investigation led by Detective Steinlage and additional assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Watkins was charged with aggravated assault. Her bond has been set at $250,000.

Anyone with information or additional video footage of the incident is asked to please call (931) 648-0656.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.