Madison neighborhood lives in fear of homeless in community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A spike in the homeless population on Maple Street in Madison now has some people said they’re scared for their safety, saying people constantly walk around with knives and guns.

“They come behind building with machetes and knives,” Ricky Molina said.

Molina, who owns an auto shop, is talking about homeless individuals on Maple Street.

“Sometimes we’re scared that we’re going to get stabbed by one of these guys because they can get mean like what happened here Saturday,” Molina said.

Metro Police said a homeless man found shot led to an officer-involved shooting moments later. Some neighbors said they heard Saturday’s shootings but didn’t think much of it because they also hear homeless individuals shooting and fighting with knives daily.

“It’s just progressively getting worse,” Larz Jenkins said.

Jenkins said she’s lived on Maple Street for more than 10 years, watching the homeless population grow into what she calls a dangerous situation.

“I am afraid to walk my dog because you don’t know where they are,” Jenkins said. “I am afraid to go to the grocery store because you don’t know what kind of mental health situation they may have.”

Jenkins said one homeless person in February approached her with a knife while Molina said he has surveillance video that shows what appears to be a homeless man stealing rims and urinating on his property.

“They come in and get into cars and God knows what they are on, and we come in every morning and we get surprised,” Molina said.

Molina said he’s reached out to police and Metro Council Member Tonya Hancock, who represents the area, but has yet to see a change.

“We need some assistance. We need help in Madison to take this under control to where us in the community are not scared and paranoid, and we can live our lives freely,” Jenkins said.

For now. Molina is warning people to watch out.

“Just be cautious and hopefully we can get a place to help them and get a better place for them,” Molina said.

Now people living on Maple Street said they are just praying and hoping they see a change soon.

