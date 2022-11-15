First Alert Forecast: Morning Rain then Clouds this Afternoon

A cold rain across parts of the Mid State this morning, so not only do we need the jacket, but we’ll need the umbrella as well to start off the day.

The rain will not last all day, and for most of the area, it will be done by the afternoon. Only a few showers could be leftover out towards the Cumberland Plateau by the start of our afternoon. Cloud cover is something that won’t really go anywhere today, and that will help keep temperatures in the 40s.

Tonight will be a bit colder with lows in the lower to mid-30s by tomorrow morning.

We’ll start off our Wednesday with cloud cover but then get some sunshine back in the afternoon. Despite the sun returning, temperatures will lag in the mid-40s for the day, and we won’t see 50 degrees again for quite a while. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s again Wednesday night.

Highs on Thursday will stay in the mid-40s, but at least it will come with plenty of sunshine. Much of the same on Friday and expect overnight lows to stay in the 20s as well.

The weekend is looking dry and cold with temperatures in the mid-40s on both Saturday and Sunday and overnight lows in the 20s.

By Monday of next week, we’ll have a shot to get back into the 50s.

