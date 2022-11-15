First Alert Forecast: Dry but Cold the Rest of the Week

Cold but dry the rest of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with lows in the lower to mid-30s by morning.

Wednesday will start with cloud cover but then get some sunshine back in the afternoon. Despite the sun returning, temperatures will lag in the mid-40s for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s again Wednesday night.

Highs on Thursday will stay in the mid-40s, but it will come with plenty of sunshine. Much of the same on Friday and expect overnight lows to stay in the 20s again.

The weekend expect it to be cold with temperatures in the mid-40s both Saturday and Sunday and overnight lows in the 20s.

By Monday of next week, we’ll have a shot to get back into the 50s with abundant sunshine.

Tuesday it will be partly cloudy with a milder high in the upper 50s.

