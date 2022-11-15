Driver to be charged with vehicular homicide in fatal August crash


By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have charged a driver with vehicular homicide after a crash on Highway 100 in August.

According to the investigation, Jeremy King, 40, was driving around 89 mph passing vehicles in the oncoming lane of traffic in the 800 block of Highway 100 on July 18. He clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of his Chrysler Pacifica. The Chrysler then traveled back into the inbound lane of traffic where it collided with a Mercury Grand Marquis and Honda Accord.

The driver of the Accord, Dell Clark, 67, of Neck City, Missouri, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missouri man killed, 4 hospitalized following crash

King, of Troy, Tennessee, was seriously injured in the crash and remains hospitalized, according to police.

Police said there was no indication of alcohol or drug impairment on the part of any of the involved drivers.

King will be charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, reckless endangerment, two counts of reckless aggravated assault and driving on a revoked license upon his release from the hospital.

