Clarksville shooting victim flown to Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a call about 12:35 p.m. about the shooting. A short time later a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim. The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

Police closed Pine Mountain Road near the intersection of Woodbridge Drive while processing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 911 immediately.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools said the system is making modifications to bus routes impacted by the crime scene and there will be additional law enforcement officers in the area to assist students with dismissals. The shooting occurred near Kenwood Elementary, but there was no threat to the school or nearby Kenwood Middle or Kenwood High according to police.

