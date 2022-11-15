21.5 lbs. of marijuana seized at BNA

By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Airport Police discovered a large amount of marijuana in a bag arriving from Los Angeles overnight at Nashville International Airport (BNA).

According to the arrest affidavit, officers at BNA were watching luggage come in on a Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles early Monday morning when a strong marijuana odor was detected coming from one of the bags.

The officers determined the white, hard-case, roller bag belonged to 27-year-old Damien Bosc. They waited until Bosc claimed the bag from the carousel before approaching him and asking to search the luggage, according to the affidavit.

Bosc permitted the officers to search the suitcase, along with his carry-on bag, which revealed 19 vacuumed-sealed bags of marijuana hidden in coffee grounds to hide the scent. The total weight of the marijuana bags came to 21.5 pounds.

Bosc was arrested and charged with drug possession with the intent to sell. He remains in custody on $75,000 bond.

