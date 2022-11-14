School officials: 18 students, driver on board Magoffin County school bus during crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update #2: Officials with Magoffin County Schools have released new information about the Magoffin County bus crash.

In a Facebook post, district officials confirm 18 students and the driver were on Bus 2030 during the crash.

No deaths are being reported.

The number of injured students or the extent of their injuries is still not known at this time.

Update: We are learning more about what happened in an early morning school bus crash in Magoffin County.

Salyersville Fire Chief Paul Howard tells WYMT the number of people on the bus is still uncertain, but most of those who were injured were taken to Paintsville ARH. We are still not sure where those who were flown out were taken.

We also are still trying to figure out how bad the injuries are on those who were taken to Paintsville and those who were flown out.

Kentucky State Police troopers tell us the bus was traveling westbound on Route 40 at the time of the crash, but are still not sure what caused it.

Original Story:

We are following a developing story out of Magoffin County.

Magoffin County Emergency Management officials said a school bus crashed on Route 40 near Mine Fork Road.

We are told the bus went down an embankment with students on board. Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman told WYMT multiple students are injured along with the driver.

Wireman said all the students on board the bus and the driver were taken from the scene to area hospitals.

Governor Andy Beshear offered his condolences on Facebook Monday morning.

WYMT’s Olivia Calfee, who is in Magoffin County, tells us Kentucky State Police have taken over the scene and the investigation. Trooper Michael Coleman, the PIO for the Pikeville KSP post, is there and tells us Route 40 will likely be shut down for several hours as crews try to remove the bus from the site of the crash.

No word yet on how many students are on board.

Our sister station WKYT reports three people were flown from the scene by helicopter, we do not know the extent of their injuries.

Other agencies are responding from surrounding counties.

