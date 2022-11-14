Officer shot in foot while trying to capture suspect in Madison


By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police officer was shot in the foot during an incident on Monday around 1 p.m. at 2153 Gallatin Pike North.

According to officials, Aspen Dental called the police for a disorderly conduct service call. Three people were in a car in front of the business and an officer tried to speak to them when a person ran away from the car.

Two officers tried to detain the suspect and the suspect tried to grab the gun that’s when an officer’s weapon went off in the holster grazing her foot.

The officer and the suspect were taken to a local hospital with non-critical injuries.

