New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning.

According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.

Fire crews managed to contain the fire before it spread to the restaurant next door, but the rear of ‘Flash Me’ was heavily damaged.

“The fire department said that they believe it was set on the outside,” said Nicole Nunn, owner of Flash Me Xperience. “They were thankful no one was in there as well they said at this time that’s all they know. They informed me that the back portion of my building, all of my exhibits that were in the back portion of my building are gone and the entire building is filled with smoke damage.”

Nunn knows the rebuilding process will be a long one but is grateful nobody was hurt.

It’s very unfortunate to see the hard work but I’m just thankful that everyone is okay and I know that this is something God will take me through, so I’m just looking forward to the other side,” Nunn said.

The investigation into the exact cause of the fire continues.

The rear of a new event venue burned on Monday morning. (WSMV)

