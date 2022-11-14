Officials investigating after juvenile hit by car in Bellevue area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Bellevue area on Sunday evening.

Officers at the scene said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital An officer said the juvenile is expected to be ok.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

