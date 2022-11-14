Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia

Nov. 14, 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WMC) - A former Mid-South football player was one of three University of Virginia football players shot and killed on campus.

University president Jim Ryan says Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry were all killed.

In a letter to the university posted on social media, Ryan said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Campus police identified the suspect as Christopher Jones, a student. He was taken into custody Monday morning.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community.”

Chandler, a wide receiver, spent three years at Arlington High School before transferring to play his senior year in North Carolina. In college, he spent two year at Wisconsin before transferring to Virginia.

The shooting happened near a parking garage on the campus in Charlottesville, Virginia. Classes were canceled in light of the shooting.

Arlington Community Schools released a statement on their social media:

