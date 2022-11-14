First Alert Forecast: Frigid Start to the Week

It’s a frigid morning as we wake up and get ready to head out the door this Monday.

The heavy coat will be an absolute must to start the day. Be ready to give yourself some extra time as well to defrost the windshield this morning.

Today is actually going to end up being the warmest day of the week with good afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the lower to mid-50s this afternoon.

As we head into tonight, a wave of energy will move through the Mid State and disturb our atmosphere just enough to bring us some light showers overnight and into tomorrow morning. While this is looking like mainly a rain event with temperatures staying above freezing tonight, the upper 30s mainly, a few higher elevations in the Cumberland Plateau could see some snowflakes mix in by tomorrow morning. No accumulation is expected.

Any rain should taper off by Tuesday afternoon as we work on getting some sunshine back. Highs Tuesday will stay in the 40s, and it looks like we won’t escape the 40s the rest of the week.

Highs on Wednesday will stay in the mid-40s with more breaks in the clouds during the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday we’ll see temperatures in the lower to mid-40s with good afternoon sunshine but overnight lows in the mid-20s.

The weekend is looking calm but very chilly with highs in the mid-40s again on Saturday and Sunday and temperatures again dropping into the 20s overnight.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.