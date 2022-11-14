First Alert Forecast: Cold This Week with Rain on Tuesday

Rain rolls in and continues through early Tuesday. Very cold for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Tonight, a wave of energy will move through the Mid State and disturb our atmosphere just enough to bring us some light showers overnight and into tomorrow morning. While this is looking like mainly a rain event with temperatures staying above freezing tonight, the upper 30s mainly, a few higher elevations in the Cumberland Plateau could see some snowflakes mix in by tomorrow morning. No accumulation is expected.

Any rain should taper off by Tuesday afternoon. Highs Tuesday will stay in the 40s, and it looks like we won’t escape the 40s the rest of the week.

Highs on Wednesday will stay in the mid-40s with more breaks in the clouds during the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday we’ll see temperatures in the lower to mid-40s with afternoon sunshine but overnight lows in the mid-20s.

The weekend is looking calm but very chilly with highs in the mid-40s again on Saturday and Sunday and temperatures again dropping into the 20s overnight.

Monday back to sunshine and the mid 50s for the high.

