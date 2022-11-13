Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a rebound win after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee demonstrated a record-setting performance, defeating Missouri 66-24 inside Neyland Stadium for the last home game of the season Saturday.

In the game, Tennessee set a new school record with 724 yards of offense in a single game, surpassing 718.

As of Sunday, the Vols remained No. 5 in the Associated Press college football poll. This comes after the team dropped three spots last week following their stumble against Georgia.

Tennessee has made significant progress in the last couple of months after not being ranked in the Top 25 poll before the season started, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position.

The College Football Playoff poll will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Tennessee was first in the poll two weeks ago, but that changed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, when they dropped to No. 5.

However, the Vols have huge victories on their resume, such as Alabama and LSU, so they should stay in the conversation as other conference races are sorted, according to AP.

The team is now 9-1 ahead of an away battle against unranked South Carolina, which is set to take place at 7:00 p.m. in Columbia. It will be aired on ESPN.

