One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are on the scene of another officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened in the 8200 block of River Road Pike around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

An officer on the scene confirmed to WSMV that it was an officer-involved shooting.

WSMV has crews headed to the scene.

According to officers on the scene, emergency communication centers received phone calls about a man walking in the road jumping in front of cars, and even throwing things at vehicles.

The first calls came from Cheatham County dispatch. Two MNPD officers came and found the man and attempted to interact with him. The man was allegedly armed with a knife. An officer tried to de-escalate the situation by using a taser, but it was ineffective.

The man continued his actions and as a result, officers shot and killed him.

One officer used a taser twice. They first found him around 6 p.m.

On Saturday morning, a man was allegedly shot and killed in Madison by a Metro Nashville police officer.

TBI is investigating the shooting in Madison as well as this one.

This story is developing. WSMV will update you as more information comes out.

