Nashville cold weather overflow shelter open Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Social Services will be opening the Metro Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter on Sunday night due to temperatures expected to drop below 32 degrees.

The shelter, located at 3230 Brick Church Pike, will be open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Monday.

A transportation “hub and spoke” plan is in place for outreach workers to drop off individuals at designated locations in West, East, North and South Nashville to catch free vans to WeGo Central.

Community partners will also receive instructions on after-hours overflow shelter drop-off procedures. People going to the shelter will ride from WeGo Central on WeGo Public Transit line 23B between the hours of 7 and 11 p.m. when the shelter is open. Seasonal cold weather activated passes are available from outreach partners.

Metro overflow shelter is accessible for men, women, couples and people with pets.

Those needing shelter are asked to first go to the Room In the Inn or Nashville Recue Mission to check for availability.

