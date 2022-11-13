Metro Police release video of second officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have released body camera footage from a shooting in northwest Nashville on River Road Pike on Saturday evening.

Police said a man with a knife charged at officers was shot and killed around 6 p.m. near the Davidson and Cheatham County line.

Metro Police received several calls about a man on the side of the road, throwing things at cars and waving what appeared to be a weapon at passing vehicles.

“911, what’s your emergency?”

“I’m on River Road, about a mile from Cumberland Heights and there is a man. I don’t know if he has a stick or a gun and and he’s waving it around on the road,” a caller said.

The call was one of more seven that flooded Nashville emergency lines between 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“Just an update he’s still in the same area, but now he is throwing tree limbs at cars,” another caller said.

The investigation is continuing into Saturday night's fatal police shooting on rural River Road Pike. A man on the roadway armed with a knife charged at an officer, resulting in the shooting. More here: https://t.co/xfCPS2kmTA — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 13, 2022

When officers arrived, they found the man, who appeared to be visibly distraught, yelling at officers as they asked what he was doing.

About a minute after the officers arrived, the man, identified as Drandon John Brown, 64, appeared to pull a knife on officers and charged toward one of them.

“I’ll take both of you,” Brown yelled at officers.

Officers deployed a Taser and it didn’t stop the man. As the man continues to run at one of the officers, he is shot.

Police said the officers rendered aid to the shooting victim until medics arrived, but he died at the scene.

The officers, identified as Ryan Thomas and Cameron Vandermerwe, joined the Metro Nashville Police Department in 2021.

According to court records, Brown had previously been arrested and was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest for incidents on two different dates in March 2015.

For John Harrington, the chaos that ensued Saturday afternoon into the evening happened down the road from his home. Harrington later found out that Brown was a homeless man living miles down the road at the Brookmeade encampment.

“It’s kind of frightening to know that people are drifting down to this neighborhood,” Harrington said.

It is a dangerous situation and possible issue Harrington says now has him on edge.

“I’m certainly frightened that it happened on the street here.” Harrington said. “That’s close enough, it was about a mile away and still too close for comfort.

That wasn’t the only shooting Metro Police were involved with. A Metro Nashville police officer shot and killed a man in Madison on Saturday morning. This was the second officer-involved shooting in less than 24 hours. TBI is investigating both shootings and how they were handled.

