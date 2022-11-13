Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 25-year-old Ohio man was shot in an attempted carjacking after going to meet a woman he met online.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at a car on the 4200 block of Grannis Road in Fairview Park around 8:50 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers reported finding shell casings and a handgun in the street.

A witness told police a woman was picked up from the scene by others, and officers from multiple agencies searched the area for any victims or suspects of the incident, according to WOIO.

While officers on the scene could not find anyone associated with the incident, a 25-year-old man, from Lakewood, drove himself to the emergency room with a gunshot wound in the back.

Police say he reported being the victim of an attempted carjacking on Grannis Road. His car, which had bullet holes in it, was taken by police as evidence after they interviewed him.

According to police, early investigations indicated that the man met the woman online and traveled from Lakewood to Fairview Park to meet her.

Police say she told the man to pick her up at her house on Grannis Road. When he arrived, the woman entered the car, and an unknown man approached the driver’s side door with a handgun.

The victim tried to drive away, and multiple shots were fired at the car, police say.

The woman jumped from the car as the victim drove away, police say. Officers have not located the shooter or the woman.

Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers believe the suspects are residents of Fairview Park and said they recovered evidence that they are confident will lead to their identification.

This is an ongoing investigation.

