First Alert Forecast: More Cold Days Ahead

Sunshine Monday with our next rain chance on Tuesday. Then dry and chilly the rest of the week.

It was a very cold start to the day as most of us woke up to temperatures at or below freezing. Gradual clearing this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s for most.

Frigid cold again tonight with lows dipping into the 20s. Just like last night, ensure pets sleep indoors tonight. If you didn’t disconnect and drain garden hoses last night, do that before you go to bed.

Tomorrow will be the “mildest” day of the workweek. Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle half of the 50s. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day as the next Weathermaker approaches from the southwest.

Showers will become possible as early as midnight into Tuesday morning. Rain more prevalent during the morning hours, and should slowly taper off from West to East.

Other than the showers expected Tuesday, expect the sky to generally stay cloudy and highs to stay around or just under 50 degrees. Temperatures will begin falling again for the middle of the week.

Wednesday through Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny sky, but cooler than average temperatures with highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s.

