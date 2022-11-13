First Alert Forecast: Cold Weather Sticks Around

It will be another cold day but the sunshine finally returns before our next rain chance on Tuesday.

It is a very cold start to your Sunday. Temperatures are below freezing in most spots so make sure you bundle up before venturing out today. Clouds around this morning will gradually clear leaving us with mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s for most, so dress accordingly if attending the Titans v. Broncos game today at Nissan Stadium.

It’s going to be frigid cold again tonight with lows dipping into the 20s. Just like last night, ensure pets sleep indoors tonight, and disconnect and drain garden hoses before going to bed.

Tomorrow will actually be the “mildest” day of the next workweek. Many folks will climb into the lower and middle half of the 50s. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day as our next Weathermaker approaches from our southwest. Showers will become possible as early as after midnight into Tuesday morning. Showers will be more prevalent during the morning hours, and should slowly taper off from West to East.

Other than the showers expected Tuesday, expect skies to generally stay cloudy and highs to stay around or just under 50 degrees. Temperatures will begin falling again for the middle of the week.

Wednesday through Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, but cooler than average temperatures with highs in the 40s.

